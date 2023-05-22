Govt subsidies for E2Ws reduced, prices set to rise from June 1

A lineup of Ola electric scooters. (Representative Image)

The government has decided to lower the incentive cap under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME 2) plan. As a result of this, electric two-wheelers (e-2W) are expected to become more expensive from June 1.

According to the notification, the ministry has reduced the 40 percent maximum incentive rate for electric two-wheelers to a cap of 15 percent. Additionally, it has been decided to lower the demand incentive from Rs 15,000 per kWh to Rs 10,000 per Kwh.

Amendments are made with effect from June 1, 2023, and would be applicable to all e-2Ws registered on or after June 1 2023, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) stated in a Gazette statement.

The FAME India initiative, which started on April 1, 2019, for a three-year term and was later extended for an additional two years through March 31, 2024, is intended to hasten the adoption and production of electric and hybrid vehicles. The overall cost of FAME Phase II, which offers incentives to consumers of electric vehicles and promotes their widespread adoption, is Rs 10,000 crore.

EV registrations in April were impacted amid the government rollback of subsidies. The domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry saw the total two-wheeler numbers decline by nearly 23 percent to 66,468 units in April 2022. In April, 66,468 two-wheeler EVs were registered, compared to about 86,000 units in March.

The government's step comes following E2W producers reportedly under investigation for allegedly claiming FAME-II subsidies in contravention of the minimum localization requirements. There are also allegations against companies like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp for allegedly keeping the prices of their vehicles lower by paying essential components like chargers and proprietary software separately from the vehicle.

Following the announcement that incentives under FAME-II will be lowered, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, TORK Motors, said, in order to achieve high levels of customer satisfaction, they have concentrated their efforts on offering their customers a wonderful product and ecosystem experience, and will continue to follow this course regardless of changes to the subsidy slab.

"The revised FAME-II subsidy slab by the government is a step in the direction taken by several nations as markets for EVs start to begin their maturing phase. While penetration of EVs are still much below the desired 10%, it will also allow for the manufacturing ecosystem to gear up for the new reality. For us at TORK Motors, we have focussed our efforts on providing our customers with a great product and ecosystem experience, to provide high levels of customer delight and satisfaction and will continue to stay on this path, irrespective of subsidy slab changes," said Shelke.

In a tweet, Ather Co-founder & CEO Tarun Mehta compared the EV market to a roller coaster.



We live in the most roller coaster of an industry 2019 - subsidy goes to 30K

2021 - subsidy goes ⏫ to 60K

2023 - subsidy goes to 22K What goes up, must come down.

The industry must stand on its own feet very soon. https://t.co/jH39dUGmjB — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) May 21, 2023

Ather 450X bike prices are projected to rise by Rs 32,500 from June 1.