Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,560 trucks from VRL Logistics

The company recorded total sales of 23,926 units in March, up 19 percent from 20,123 units in the corresponding month year ago.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on April 17 received an order of 1,560 trucks from VRL Logistics, one of the largest logistics companies in India.

This order is placed for AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT models of Ashok Leyland, which have the improve the efficiency to VRL’s expanding fleet.

“VRL Logistics and Ashok Leyland have a longstanding association which is beyond the usual customer-OEM relationship. Over the years, VRL has worked very closely with us in developing products and features suited to emerging needs of customers in the logistics industry. VRL has been pioneering and the most enterprising fleet operator in our country. We take this opportunity to thank them for choosing us to be their partners of choice in growth. With this fresh order, our relationship has only become deeper and stronger,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland.

Shares of Ashok Leyland climbed higher in the morning trade on April 3 after the company posted robust monthly sales numbers for March.

The company recorded total sales of 23,926 units in March, up 19 percent from 20,123 units in the corresponding month year ago. Total sales volumes were also higher than global research and broking firm Nomura's estimate of 22,000 units.

Also read: Ashok Leyland launches e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles