    Karnataka: Three Congress central observers meet Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi

    Sushilkumar Shinde, Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria met Kharge along with general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala.

    PTI
    May 15, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
    AICC observer for Karnataka Sushil Kumar Shinde at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

    After holding discussions with newly-elected Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, the party's three central observers met its president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New delhi on Monday evening and held deliberations over government formation in Karnataka.

    The six top leaders discussed the report of the observers and the views of newly-elected MLAs elicited by the three during one-on-one interactions with the new legislators held in Bengaluru late on Sunday night.

    Sources said the observers apprised the Congress president of the views of MLAs on the new chief minister and the government formation in Karnataka.

    They added the Congress leadership has called both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for further discussions and the former has already arrived in the national capital.

    PTI
    first published: May 15, 2023 08:01 pm