Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: Congress comes up trumps in Karnataka, debate now shifts to deciding CM

The results for the May 10 polls were declared on Saturday with the Congress emerging on top as it won 135 seats and was leading in one seat.
Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: The Congress party is all set to form the government in Karnataka with the party winning majority and the debate now shifts to who will be crowned the next chief minister. The party has called a meeting on May 14 to discuss government formation and select a leader for the state. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to discuss the chief ministerial position.
Meanwhile, the party's victory in
For the BJP, this comprehensive defeat in Karnataka after a campaign of contrasts has left it with much to ponder as the two rivals prepare for a direct contest in three more state polls this year in the run-up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP's comprehensive defeat to the Congress in Karnataka where the two parties ran a campaign of contrasts has left the ruling party with much to ponder as the two rivals prepare for a direct contest in three more state polls this year in the run-up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Even as the ruling BJP was defeated in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the party retained its traditional stronghold in the coastal region by securing victories in 11 of the 13 constituencies in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
The Congress party is all set to form the government in Karnataka with the party winning majority and the debate now shifts to who will be crowned the next chief minister.
The party has called a meeting on May 14 to discuss government formation and select a leader for the state. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to discuss the chief ministerial position.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Assembly Elections in Karnataka. The Congress party has won the majority of votes and will form the next government. The BJP has condeded defeat and CM Bommai has submitted his resignation.
Stay tuned for all the latest news, developments and updates from Karnataka!