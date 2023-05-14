English
    May 14, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

    Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: Congress comes up trumps in Karnataka, debate now shifts to deciding CM

    Karnataka Assembly Election Results LIVE: The BJP's comprehensive defeat to the Congress in Karnataka where the two parties ran a campaign of contrasts has left the ruling party with much to ponder as the two rivals prepare for a direct contest in three more state polls this year in the run-up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: The Congress party is all set to form the government in Karnataka with the party winning majority and the debate now shifts to who will be crowned the next chief minister. The party has called a meeting on May 14 to discuss government formation and select a leader for the state. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to discuss the chief ministerial position.

    Meanwhile, the party's victory in

    the Karnataka assembly polls is likely to help get its candidates elected in three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state falling vacant next year.

    For the BJP, this comprehensive defeat in Karnataka after a campaign of contrasts has left it with much to ponder as the two rivals prepare for a direct contest in three more state polls this year in the run-up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    • Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: Congress comes up trumps in Karnataka, debate now shifts to deciding CM
      Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru (PTI Photo)
    • May 14, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

      Karnataka election result: 4% jump in vote share across regions boosts Congress seats tally to cross 130-mark

    • May 14, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates: Where does BJP stand?

      The BJP's comprehensive defeat to the Congress in Karnataka where the two parties ran a campaign of contrasts has left the ruling party with much to ponder as the two rivals prepare for a direct contest in three more state polls this year in the run-up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Even as the ruling BJP was defeated in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the party retained its traditional stronghold in the coastal region by securing victories in 11 of the 13 constituencies in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

    • May 14, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

      Karnataka Election Results LIVE: CM post under consideration

      The Congress party is all set to form the government in Karnataka with the party winning majority and the debate now shifts to who will be crowned the next chief minister.
      The party has called a meeting on May 14 to discuss government formation and select a leader for the state. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to discuss the chief ministerial position.

    • May 14, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

      LIVE:

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Assembly Elections in Karnataka. The Congress party has won the majority of votes and will form the next government. The BJP has condeded defeat and CM Bommai has submitted his resignation.
      Stay tuned for all the latest news, developments and updates from Karnataka!

