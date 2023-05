May 18, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

- A mass leader with more than four decades of political experience, 75-year-old Siddaramaiah was born into the Kuruba (shepherd) community in Siddaramanahundi, a remote village in Varuna taluk of Mysore district (now Mysuru). He is the second among five siblings and holds a Bachelor of Science degree as well as one in law from Mysore University.

- Known for his oratory skills in his student years, Siddaramaiah was influenced by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s brand of socialism. Senior advocate andlegendary farmers leader Nanjunda Swamy spotted him when he was practising as a lawyer in the district court and asked him to give politics a shot.

