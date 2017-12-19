Vladimir Putin thanks Donald Trump for CIA's help in thwarting attack plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his US counterpart Donald Trump to thank him for a CIA tip that helped foil a major terror attack in St. Petersburg, the White House said today.

"Based on the information the US provided, Russian authorities were able to capture the terrorists just prior to an attack that could have killed large numbers of people," the White House said in a readout of yesterday's call.

A similar readout by the Kremlin said the information shared by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) allowed Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to detain the suspects plotting a suicide bombing in the city's crowded areas.

No Russian lives were lost and the terrorist attackers were caught, the White House said.

"Trump appreciated the call and told Putin that he and the entire US intelligence community were pleased to have helped save so many lives," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Trump stressed the importance of intelligence sharing to defeat terrorists, she said, adding that the two leaders agreed that this serves as an example of the positive thing that can occur when the countries work together.

Putin also thanked the CIA and its director Mike Pompeo.

"President Trump then called Director Pompeo to congratulate him, his very talented people, and the entire intelligence community on a job well done!" the White House said.