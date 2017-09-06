North Korea News LIVE: Here's a look at the countries that would be in range of North Korean missiles

Former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell said Wednesday the US can't expect China to help with North Korea's nuclear weapons threat.

Mitchell, a key mediator in the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland, said the problem with the US and China teaming up is the latter's "long-term interests are the exact opposite of ours."

"In the short-term, we both want stability. We wish this guy would calm down," Mitchell told CNBC US in an interview," referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "But in the long term, we want a unified Korea and a democratic regime. And that's the last thing that China wants."