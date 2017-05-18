Actress Reema Lagoo passes away at 58 of cardiac arrest

Film industry’s favorite mother, Reema Lagoo, passed away on May 18 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The actor had been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.



#FLASH Veteran actor Reema Lagoo passes away after suffering a cardiac arrest (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1gem5evq2f

— ANI (@ANI_news) May 18, 2017

ANI, in a tweet, confirmed the news.

According to media reports, Lagoo’s son-in-law Vinay Waikul said she had suffered from a heart attack and was admitted to hospital at midnight.

Born in 1958, Lagoo started her acting career soon after leaving school.In the late 1970s, she started acting in Hindi and Marathi films.