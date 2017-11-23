App
Nov 23, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Want to buy a jet plane? Alibaba-owned e-commerce site is selling a Boeing 747, two of them sold for Rs 314 crore already

You can buy almost anything online in China, even a jumbo jet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The jumbo jet Boeing 747s from a defunct cargo company have been sold on the Chinese e-shopping platform Taobao for more than 320 million Yuan (Rs 314 crore).

The Intermediate People’s Court of Shenzhen City was previously handling their case and trying to sell them for years, and six auctions had failed so far.

The planes had been seized and kept in storage in Shanghai and Shenzhen since 2013, ever since their previous owner Jade Cargo International filed for bankruptcy in September the same year, reported Xinhua news agency.

china plane

related news

A screen grab of the website where the jumbo jets were auctioned (Courtesy: Taobao)

After six failed auctions, the court finally found success online.

The highest bidder had recently acquired Chinese carrier SF airlines and ended up beating 25 interested parties to win the bid.

Taobao is owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

However, the good news for aviation enthusiasts is there is one more Boeing 747 that was on offer but has not been sold.

As per a Xinhua report, the third jet remained unsold as only one buyer had registered for the auction.

Nevertheless, this news doesn't come as shocking as many items like these have been auctioned online and sold at chart-topping prices. The highest ever sale for an online auction so far was a USD 85 million for a superyacht in 2006, topping the previous number one, a Gulfstream II charter jet sold for USD 4.9 million.

(Currency figures in 1 Chinese Yuan = Rs 9.83)   

