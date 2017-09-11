Here are the expected 'iPhone X' features ahead of its launch on Tuesday

Moneycontrol News

As Apple prepares for its biggest act of the year, like it does every September, a rather unexpected development has stolen some of its limelight.

Tech website 9 to 5 Mac got its hands on the new iOS 11 GM software code, better known as the final build before the system is released to the public.

This leak has divulged many details about the upcoming iPhone.



iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT

— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

As per the leak, the next generation gadget that Apple will be unveiling on Tuesday will be called the ‘iPhone X’. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith had spotted references in the iOS 11 code that the next handheld gadget coming out of Cupertino would be the iPhone X.

Looks of the new iPhone Radically different

The iOS GM 11 also suggests that the looks of the new iPhone to be unveiled tomorrow will be radically different from any of the previous ones.

Feature-wise, the iPhone X is assumed to be bezel-less, all-screen design with a thin notch at the top for camera and sensors. With so much screen, users can bid goodbye to the home button, a move that is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Otherwise, the layout of the phone will be similar, with the power button on the right side and volume buttons on the left, and a dual camera at the back.

However, this time it is likely that the camera will be arranged vertically on the top left corner rather than horizontally (Courtesy: MacRumors)

Display

Reports state that Apple’s iPhone may be the first OLED iPhone, meaning that each pixel produces light rather than being backlit like an LCD display.

A Forbes report states that the iOS GM 11 has a new user interface where a virtual bar will sit at the bottom of the screen replacing the home button and it can be swiped up to close apps and return to the home screen.

The bigger screen is expected to have a resolution of 1125 X 2436, according to Apple’s own code and a forecast from Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, the world’s most accurate Apple analyst.

Apart from an OLED display, 9 to 5 Mac also reports that the iOS 11 code contains references of a True Tone display like the one that’s on the iPad that would make the iPhone X even easier on the eyes.

Troughton-Smith also points out that while the background colour and image might extend to the top of the screen, it’s all just for looks, all the usable space will be below the notch.

Processor

9to5Mac also reports that the iPhone X will be powered by the A11 Fusion chip, which promises to be faster than the iPhone 7's A10 and the iPad Pro's A10X.

According to the site's evaluation of the iOS 11 code, the new chip will be Apple's first septa-core silicon, with "four high performance, or 'Mistral,' cores and two battery life efficient 'Monsoon' cores." The code also indicates that the iPhone X will have 3GB of RAM.

The software system on which it will run, the iOS 11, is a significant update with a redesigned control centre, new tools for taking screenshots, and big improvements to Siri.

Fast Company has also reported that the new camera will feature a 3D laser system on the main camera to aid it with augmented reality applications.

Optics

The iPhone X is expected to have a front camera with a 3D sensing and modelling function allowing it to manipulate photos and videos for augmented reality applications. The front-facing camera will be used for facial recognition, either to replace the Touch ID fingerprint sensor or to supplement it.

The facial unlocking will be called the Face ID as per the iOS 11 GM leak.



Authenticating with FaceID looks like this (timing not correct because it's just the UI, not actual auth) pic.twitter.com/kvNUARDQBJ — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 9, 2017

iPhone X is also expected to include other features that won’t be anything like the public previews of iOS 11, like the augmented reality features that lets the camera change photos.

Apple had already utilised augmented reality features in clips, the camera app it released earlier this year.

Animojis: The new thing?

The most interesting feature 9to5Mac has unearthed in the iOS 11 GM is called Animoji, and it seems as though it will be exclusive to iPhone X.

A leaked version of what the Animojis will look like (Courtesy: CGTN on Twitter)

According to the code, users will be able to create "custom animated messages that use your voice and reflect your facial expressions" using the iPhone X's 3D camera to analyse the movement of your face and apply your expression to your emoji of choice.

The Face ID recognition system will play a crucial role here into mapping the face of the person onto the animated emoji.

Wireless Charging

In what could be another important development, the iPhone 8 will likely support wireless charging, rumours from Homepod firmware suggest.

Apple is said to be adding wireless charging to the new iPhone models. The Cupertino giant’s officially joining the Wireless Power Consortium also suggests it is serious about the technology.

Lets talk money

The New York Times has reported that the new iPhone will cost starting USD 999 and end at USD 1,200, which comes to an approximate Rs 63,801- Rs 76,638.

A survey by Creative Strategies and SurveyMonkey found out that 21 percent of consumers planning to buy the new iPhone would do it no matter at what cost, although 33 percent of existing iPhone users said they would not upgrade if it was too expensive.

“The iPhone is still arguably the best phone for regular people who just want their device to work without having to worry about lots of technical settings or malware,” said Jan Dawson, an independent analyst for Jackdaw Research as per an NYT report.

(1 USD= Rs 63.87)