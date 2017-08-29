App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 29, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blue Whale Challenge: 13-year-old commits suicide in UP, another saved in Bengal

The lethal online suicide game Blue Whale challenge has led to a number of deaths recently

Blue Whale Challenge: 13-year-old commits suicide in UP, another saved in Bengal

Moneycontrol News 

The Blue Whale Challenge suicide game claimed another victim in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night when a 13-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his home.

The victim, Parth Singh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district and police are on the probe if the lethal suicide game Blue Whale Challenge had anything to do with it.

Also Read: Odisha police to remove 'Blue Whale' game from social media

In another incident on the same day, a youth from Bengal was saved from the Blue Whale suicide game by his college friends, faculty and counsellors from the West Bengal police.

The young boy, an engineering student, had heard of the Blue Whale phenomenon from a WhatsApp group. He started playing it in early August and had even etched a diagram of a whale on his arm which is supposed to be in the eighth stage of the game.

Also Read: HC notice to internet cos, govt on plea against Blue Whale game

The Kolkata student claims that he was lucky and said that his friends had spotted the whale etching and alerted teachers who in turn informed his university registrar, who rang up the police for help.

An officer from West Bengal Police's CID who had alerted the public about the deadly game on their official Facebook page counselled the young boy to give up the game.

The Blue Whale challenge game, that has already claimed two lives in India, was first started in Russia and directs players to commit suicide in the 50th and the final stage of the game.

Also Read: Will act against social media firms on Blue Whale game: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The smartphone that was found in the deceased boy's room has been sent to IT experts who will scan call records and other details.

Till now the fatal online game has led to the deaths of over 100 deaths globally.

A 1:13 minute video has been uploaded on West Bengal Police CID’s Facebook page to make teenagers aware of the menace.

 

"My message to whoever is in this game is to stop it before it is too late. It is not a game...they give you challenges and they take you to places you cannot come back from. They drive you to suicide. You are compelled to... I didn’t reach that point" said the Kolkata boy.

 

tags #Blue Whale Challenge #Current Affairs #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.