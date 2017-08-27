App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 24, 2017 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha police to remove 'Blue Whale' game from social media

"You are requested to take steps to ensure that such links of the deadly game in its own name or any similar game is immediately removed from the social media platform, "Odisha DGP K B Singh said in an official note to senior officers.

Odisha police to remove 'Blue Whale' game from social media

Odisha police has asked all district police authorities to remove from social media the 'Blue Whale Challange', an online game which allegedly claimed several lives of children in the country.

"You are requested to take steps to ensure that such links of the deadly game in its own name or any similar game is immediately removed from the social media platform, "Odisha DGP K B Singh said in an official note to senior officers.

In his directive, Singh told all SPs in the state to keep a watch on various social media outlets and ensure that the suicide game was not available to the users in the state.

Singh said this order should be carried out with immediate effect taking into account the urgency of the issue.

"It is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platform to invite/initiate children to play these game, which may eventually led to the extreme step for self inflicting injuries including suicide," the DGP said.

Recently, a Class X girl in Sambalpur was found hanging from a fan in her room. The girl died at the hospital later.

Though the local police was probing the causes of the girl's death, her parents linked the death to ‘Blue Whale Challenge’.

Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora has, however, already ruled out the Blue Whale game angle in the incident.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.