Technology
Jan 15, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Micromax to launch 1st Android Oreo Go phone this month

The company however did not disclose the pricing and other features of the device.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Domestic handset maker Micromax on Monday said it will launch a smartphone - Bharat GO - later this month that is powered by Google's 'Android Oreo Go' software.

Micromax, in a statement on Monday, said the 'Bharat Go' smartphone "will be made available by the end of this month, making it the first smartphone in the country to be available with Oreo Go edition".

"Taking its mission of connecting the unconnected ahead, and providing the best in class mobility devices, Micromax will introduce Bharat GO to deliver optimised Android experience as an entry-level smartphone to millions of Indian consumers," it added.

The company however did not disclose the pricing and other features of the device.

Last month, Google had unveiled the Android Oreo Go edition for smartphones that have 1GB RAM or less. These low- cost smartphones are expected to play an important role in further expanding internet adoption in markets like India.

Previously, Google had partnered Indian handset makers like Micromax and Spice to launch entry-level 'Android One' smartphones.

However, these smartphones did not meet much success in the Indian market.

