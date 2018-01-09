CES 2018: A robotic glove to bring functionality back for paralysed patients

A Korean company has developed a ‘glove’ which can help patients suffering from paralysis due to a spinal cord injury. The product prototype, named NeoMano, is second such product by the company for rehabilitation of patients. Last year, the company had showcased Rapheal, a “smart glove” designed to help patients rehabilitate a hand after a stroke.

NeoMano, developed by Neofect, is technically a wearable hand robot which helps spinal cord injury (SCI) patients do daily activities such as grabbing and picking up. SCI can cause weakness or complete loss of muscle function and loss of sensation in the body below the level of injury, among others.

The product, currently being showcased at the consumer electronics show (CES) 2018, Las Vegas, wraps around just two fingers and the thumb of a hand which the company believes is enough to execute most of the daily functions of a patient.

NeoMano uses an electric motor with an actuation mechanism. The device ‘abducts’ the thumb to provide a better grasp of the object and the wires in the device are shielded. “It makes patient’s hand movement more efficient, safe and dynamic,” the company states.

According to TechCrunch, Neofect has already applied for US FDA approval and plans to ship the device in the markets by the end of the year.

Though the device is not the ultimate solution for the patients, it can certainly empower those who have suffered from SCI.