Bored of your smartphone? Consider downloading these most useful apps the year - ranked by Google

The coveted prize of the best android app of the year has gone to ‘Socratic - Math Answers & Homework Help’. The application has been developed by Socratic.

This application promises to find a solution for any problem you encounter in any subject in school — Maths, History, Chemistry, etc. Calling itself an ‘ultimate solution-finder and info-gatherer’, the app claims to have solutions for 100,000,000 problems. All you need to do is just click a picture of the problem, the app's AI will find a solution.

Google declaring it the best app for 2017 said, “The app that blew us away this year — cleverly conceived, beautifully designed, and wonderfully useful.”

PicsArt Animator: Gif & Video by PicsArt, Hotstar by Novi Digital, Colouring Book for me & Mandala by Apalon Apps, Gaana Music by Times Internet and Hooked- Chat Stories by Telepathic were declared the most entertaining apps of 2017 by Google.

“These apps aren’t for “killing time” — they’re for making the most of it. Find laughs, a creative outlet, and even escape in transit and during downtime,” the company said.

Sidechef- the cooking help app, Paytm and Zomato were among the best daily helper apps according to Google.

Pinterest, Bookmyshow, Tez and Snapchat were declared to be the most innovative apps of the year. Incidentally and interestingly, Tez app is developed by Google itself.

The most downloaded apps for 2017 were: Photo Editor- Selfie Camera & Makeup Cam by Pic Tools Group, Selfie Camera- Makeup Cam, & Photo Editor by Photo Artist Studio, ALTBalaji by ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd, Paytm Mall by Paytm and Messenger Lite by Facebook.