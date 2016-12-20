Buy, sell, hold: 13 stocks that you can focus today

Here are brokerage firms' views on 13 stocks.

Glenmark

Valuations of Glenmark look attractive, Macquarie says, adding it is one the top picks in pharma space with a target of Rs 1,350.

The brokerage house expects an increasing US contribution to its total sales as US sales will be a key margin lever driving EBITDA margin.

It believes company's GBR 1302 data should help validate BEAT platform.

NTPC

Jefferies has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 as earnings should rise at 16 percent CAGR between FY16-19.

The company's efforts focused on raising profit from internal efficiencies & PLF (plant load factor) improvements, the brokerage house says, adding confidence remains in adding 3-5 GW in FY17 against expectation of 2 GW.

Agriculture theme

Elara Capital says kharif yield improves significantly, primarily for soyabean, though demonetisation impact causes fewer ripples in the rural fabric.

He is not seeing major capex for farm equipment in the near term. Volume growth rates of rural FMCG and autos may get affected in the near-term, the brokerage house says.

It has a buy rating on Dhanuka Agritech with a target price of Rs 887 and Insecticides India with a target price of Rs 604.

Elara advises accumulating PI Industries with a target price of Rs 941 and UPL with a target price of Rs 818.

In the auto space, the brokerage house advises accumulating Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 6,530, Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 3,891, TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 441 and M&M with a target price of Rs 1,502.

Among FMCG stocks, it has an accumulate rating on HUL with a target price of Rs 996 and Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,680.

Persistent Systems

Motilal Oswal is neutral on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 due to neutral valuations, though it remains positive on company's business.

The brokerage house expects continued margin expansion. Triggers are revival of growth in services and sharper growth in IBM Watson IoT, it says.