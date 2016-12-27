Sensex up over 100 pts, Nifty reclaims 7950; IT & pharma lead

Dec 27, 2016, 11.19 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex up over 100 pts, Nifty reclaims 7950; IT & pharma lead

Both IT and Pharma indices are up over 1 percent. Cipla, Lupin, M&M, TCS and Adani Ports are top gainers while Bharti, HDFC, Hero and GAIL are losers in the Sensex.

11:18
Moneycontrol Bureau

The market continues to make gains with the Nifty reclaiming 7950. The 50-share index is up 35.15 points or 0.4 percent at 7943.40. The Sensex is up 105.53 points or 0.4 percent at 25912.63. About 1284 shares have advanced, 759 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.

Both IT and Pharma indices are up over 1 percent. Cipla, Lupin, M&M, TCS and Adani Ports are top gainers while Bharti, HDFC, Hero and GAIL are losers in the Sensex.

Gold prices rose Rs 100 to Rs 27,001 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from global markets.

Market analysts said rise in the precious metal at the
global market mainly influenced gold prices at futures trade here.Meanwhile, gold climbed as much as 0.74 percent to USD 1,136.70 an ounce in Singapore today.

 

10:00
Cipla, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Lupin and TCS are top gainers whule Bharti Airtel, Hero, GAIL, Maruti and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.

09:15
Tata Steel, ITC, Cipla, Adani Ports and ONGC are gainers while Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Wipro, M&M and Dr Reddy's Labs are losers in the Sensex.

