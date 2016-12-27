Sensex up over 100 pts, Nifty reclaims 7950; IT & pharma lead

11:18

The market continues to make gains with the Nifty reclaiming 7950. The 50-share index is up 35.15 points or 0.4 percent at 7943.40. The Sensex is up 105.53 points or 0.4 percent at 25912.63. About 1284 shares have advanced, 759 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged.

Both IT and Pharma indices are up over 1 percent. Cipla, Lupin, M&M, TCS and Adani Ports are top gainers while Bharti, HDFC, Hero and GAIL are losers in the Sensex.

Gold prices rose Rs 100 to Rs 27,001 per 10 grams in futures trade today as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from global markets.

Market analysts said rise in the precious metal at the

global market mainly influenced gold prices at futures trade here.Meanwhile, gold climbed as much as 0.74 percent to USD 1,136.70 an ounce in Singapore today.