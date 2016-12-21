Sensex ranged; rupee recovers further, RComm top midcap gainer

The market remained rangebound in noon trade with the Sensex moving in a 80 points range due to lack of global as well as domestic cues. However, the rupee recovered further, rising 16 paise to 67.86 against the US dollar.
Dec 21, 2016, 01.41 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex ranged; rupee recovers further, RComm top midcap gainer

The market remained rangebound in noon trade with the Sensex moving in a 80 points range due to lack of global as well as domestic cues. However, the rupee recovered further, rising 16 paise to 67.86 against the US dollar.

Sensex ranged; rupee recovers further, RComm top midcap gainer

The market remained rangebound in noon trade with the Sensex moving in a 80 points range due to lack of global as well as domestic cues. However, the rupee recovered further, rising 16 paise to 67.86 against the US dollar.

12:00
Moneycontrol Bureau

12:40 pm Tower sale deal: Shares of Reliance Communications, the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company, rallied nearly 10 percent intraday after signing binding agreement with the US asset management company to sell tower business.

It will receive an upfront cash payment of Rs 11,000 crore (USD 1.6 billion) on completion of the transaction, which will be solely used for debt reduction.

12:15 pm Interview: Need to appoint more distributors and enrol more outlets in coming days, says Abhishek Singh, Director of Manpasand Beverages.

Manpasand Beverages pays their retailers a margin of 5-7 percent more than the competitors, said Singh.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said that they faced problems due to demonetisation for the first 10-15 days.

He further said that the company will set up four new plants, which will be operational in the next 18 months.

However, we will maintain margins and sales growth at current levels, he said.

12:00 pm Market Check

The market remained rangebound in noon trade with the Sensex moving in a 80 points range due to lack of global as well as domestic cues. However, the rupee recovered further, rising 16 paise to 67.86 against the US dollar.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 42.42 points at 26350.40 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 12.00 points to 8094.40.

Reliance Industries, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Welspun Corp, Indiabulls Housing, Kushal Trade, Coffee Day and Bharat Financial were most active shares on exchanges.

Reliance Communications was the biggest midcap gainer, up nearly 9 percent on hope of likely announcement of tower sale deal with US asset management company Brookfield this week, which will help the company pare its debt.

Among other midcaps, Reliance Power, M&M Financial, Adani Power and Torrent Pharma climbed 2-3 percent while CRISIL, Petronet LNG, Shriram City, Pidilite Industries and Bharat Forge lost 1-3 percent.

11:00
Equity benchmarks remained volatile in morning trade with the Nifty hovering around 8100. Asian peers except Nikkei continued to trade higher, following the positive lead from Wall Street that hit record high.

10:00
Benchmark indices as well as broader markets continued to consolidate amid low volumes at FIIs desk. Banking & financials and telecom stocks gained while FMCG and infra stocks were under pressure.

09:15
HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank, L&T, Sun Pharma and SBI were leading contributors to Sensex's gains while TCS, ITC, HDFC Bank and HUL were under pressure.

Tags  Sensex Nifty Market Reliance Communications Rupee
Sensex ranged; rupee recovers further, RComm top midcap gainer

