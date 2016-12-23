Sensex, Nifty volatile amid thin volumes; Maruti most active

Dec 23, 2016, 11.47 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HDFC, HDFC Bank, HUL, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki gained 0.3-1 percent. ITC, Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank, M&M and Adani Ports fell 0.7-1.4 percent.
Equity benchmarks as well as broader markets remained lacklustre amid low volumes ahead of Christmas holiday. Technology stocks were under pressure while HDFC group stocks led the support.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 11.65 points at 25967.95 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 9.60 points to 7969.50. The market breadth was negative as about 1133 shares declined against 954 advancing shares on the BSE.
Asian shares were in the red with little Christmas cheer in thin holiday trade. China's Shanghai and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down over half a percent.
Sun Pharma climbed more than 2 percent on short covering and acquisition of 14.58 percent in US-based scPharmaceuticals Inc.
Reliance Defence, Maruti Suzuki, Kushal Trade, Sun Pharma, Bharat Financial, Axis Bank and SBI were most active shares.