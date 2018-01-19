App
Days hours minutes
Jan 19, 2018 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi’s adopted village in Varanasi under darkness as thieves steal solar streetlights’ batteries

The lights which were installed under a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by a public sector bank and private firms, have been non-functional as the batteries have not been replaced.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Batteries of about 80 solar streetlights out of the 135 installed in Jayapur village of Varanasi have been stolen by thieves that has left the village stare into darkness. The village was adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2014 and the streetlights were installed in the first half of 2015.

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, which quoted the village head Srinarayan Patel, “About a year ago, the batteries of 50 streetlights in the village were stolen. I lodged a written complaint at the police outpost of the village and also informed the Rohania police about the theft.”

Before the police could act, batteries of 30 more streetlights were stolen. Patel said that the police did not act even after they were informed about the incident again.

Since then, the lights which were installed under a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by a public sector bank and private firms, have been non-functional as the batteries have not been replaced.

After seeing no action, Patel informed the additional director general Vishwajeet Mahapatra and informed him about the FIR and apathy from the part of the police.

After a visit to the village, Mahapatra asked the police to ensure vigil in the village at night and instructed senior officials in the police department to ensure the arrest of the thieves.

Prime Minister Modi adopted the Jayapur and Nagepur village in Varanasi under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana where MPs have to adopt three villages by 2019 to ensure development.

