L&T Shipyard launches 2nd Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel

The second offshore patrol vessel (OPV) built by the Larsen and Toubro Shipyard near here for the Indian Coast Guard was launched today.

The indigenously built vessel 'Vijaya', equipped with state-of art radar, navigational and communication system, will be utilised for day and night patrol and surveillance, anti-terrorist, anti-smuggling operations and coastal security, the Coast Guard said.

According to a Rs 1,432 crore contract signed with the Defence Ministry, the L&T Shipyard at Kattupalli, about 45 km from here, would indigenously design and build seven OPVs.

The first OPV, the country's first-ever such defence craft to be built in a private shipyard, was launched in October 2017.

At a function held at Kattupalli Shipyard, Ennore, here, the second OPV was launched in the presence of Coast Guard (Western seaboard), Commander, Additional Director General, K Natarajan, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Natarajan said Coast Guard was on the path of rapid expansion which require a large number of ships and aircraft to strengthen the maritime security mechanism. Asset requirements were being met by adding new ships and replenishment of ageing existing OPV class of ships in a phased manner, he said.

After completing necessary trials on 'fitted equipment and machineries', the first OPV would be inducted into service by March 2018. The OPV launched today was expected to be inducted into service by September 2018 after trials on the equipment.

The vessel is fitted with 30 mm automatic gun with Fire Control System (FCS) and two units of 12.7 mm gun with FCS. The navigation and communication system were capable of operating in tropical conditions. The 98 metre long and 14.8 metres wide ship with a gross tonnage of 2,100 tonnes has an endurance of 5,000 nautical miles with a cruising speed of 12-14 knots which can be increased to 26 knots.

The ship is fitted with two units of diesel driven engines of 9,000 kw each with low fuel consumption. It also has the capacity to carry one integral twin engine helicopter which would further enhance the operational, surveillance, search and rescue capability. The OPV would be manned by 102 crew, including 14 officers, it added.