Jan 01, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: BJP's Tajinder Bagga orders slippers for Pakistan High Commission

The mother and wife who were granted permission to meet Jadhav were subjected to various forms of humiliation including verbal harassment by a section of Pakistani journalists. They were forced remove their mangalsutras and bindis among others

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has come up with a unique way to protest against the ill-treatment that was meted out to the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan. The spokesperson of BJP’s Delhi unit launched a campaign called 'Juta Bhejo Pakistan' and ordered slippers online to be delivered to the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi.

Bagga first tweeted about the unique mode of protest on his Twitter account. “Pakistan wants our slippers, Let's Give them Slippers. I have ordered Slippers & sent to Pakistan High Commission. I request everyone to Order 1 Pair Slipper for Pakistan. After ordering Slippers tweet your order's screenshot with #JutaBhejoPakistan,” he tweeted along with the screenshot of his order.

The tweet garnered a good response and led to over 4000 retweets and close to 8000 likes in a short span. Many respondents have also posted screenshots of their slipper orders addressed to the High Commission.

The large-scale response to the tweet points to the widespread anger in the country against the treatment that was meted out to the kins of Jadhav. The mother and wife who were granted permission to meet Jadhav were subjected to various forms of humiliation including verbal harassment by a section of Pakistani journalists. They were forced remove their mangalsutras and bindis among others.

The footwear worn by his wife was also confiscated by the Pakistani authorities and were not returned. The Pakistani side had later claimed that they found ‘something’ on the shoes that they had seized. External Minister Sushma Swaraj had lashed out against this mistreatment and accused Islamabad of turning the meeting into a ‘propaganda exercise.’ She also told the parliament that by making them appear like widows Pakistan had violated the basic rights of the women.

tags #India #Kulbhushan Jadhav #Pakistan

