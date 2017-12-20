App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 19, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel to raise Rs 12,800 cr to fuel growth strategy

Steel major Tata Steel on Tuesday said its board has approved raising Rs 12,800 crore through a rights issue to finance organic and inorganic growth plans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata Steel
Tata Steel
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel major Tata Steel on Tuesday said its board has approved raising Rs 12,800 crore through a rights issue to finance organic and inorganic growth plans.

The board in its meeting today also approved a proposal to expand the capacity of Kalinganagar plant by 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with a total investment of Rs 23,500 crore, the company said in a statement.

The board also reviewed the financial strategy of the company in the light of organic and inorganic growth strategy of the company and approved financial plan to raise capital for the plan.

"The Board approved issuance of equity and equity linked instruments including ordinary shares of the company by way of a rights issue to existing shareholders on record date for an amount not exceeding Rs 12,800 crore...," the statement said.

related news

Tata Steel said that following the successful implementation of the phase 1 of the Kalinganagar Project in Odisha, "the board approved the next phase of expansion of capacity in Kalinganagar by 5 MTPA from 3 MTPA to 8 MTPA (million tonne per annum)".

An amount of Rs 23,500 crore will be required for the project which the company aims at completing within 48 months from the date of commencement of construction, it said.

The total capacity of Tata Steel India operations following the expansion will be 18 MTPA. At present, Jamshedpur unit has a capacity of 10 MTPA and Kalinganagar, for which the decision was taken, is a 3 MTPA plant.

The mode of finance for the work will be "through a combination of debt and equity" and the project configuration and costs includes investments in raw material capacity expansion, upstream and midstream facilities, infrastructure and downstream facilities including a cold rolling mill complex, it added.

The decision was taken keep in view the requirement of automotive, general engineering and other value added segments, Tata Steel said.

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Steel

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.