Quantum says midcap, smallcap rally 'worrying', time to look at select IT, pharma

Sanjay Dutt of Quantum highlighted the price-value mismatch in midcaps and smallcaps space and suggests taking money off. He recommends looking at select IT and pharma stocks as they cannot grossly underperform

Highlighting the mismatch between price and fundamentals in midcap and smallcap stocks, Quantum Securities is sounding caution on these segments.

“Midcaps and smallcaps are worrying me now. Price-value mismatch is significant," Sanjay Dutt, Director, Quantum Securities, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview, saying investors should consider taking profits off the table.

Having said that, Dutt believes that this is a liquidity-driven market and not a fundamental one and investors’ money will move into largecaps. So, there won’t be much of change on how the market will move.

The public sector banking space, Dutt said, is still grappling with the problem of what will happen on the NPA front. However, one can still look at good names such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda etc. From a long-term perspective, he still prefers this space and believes one can make money here.

Meanwhile, capital goods and consumption space are sectors with high potential, Dutt told the channel. “The early numbers look nice there and capital goods is starting to show uptick,” he said.