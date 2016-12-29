JNPT initiates direct port delivery system

As part of ease of doing business, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) has taken several initiatives, including introduction of direct port delivery system.

"Given the fact that 55 per cent of the total container handling of all the Indian ports in done at JNPT, our performance is very essential from the perspective of India's global ranking," Anil Diggikar, chairman and managing director of the port trust said here today.

"Direct port delivery is one of the latest initiatives on our part to better our performance," he added.

According to Diggikar, JNPT is "successful in matching several of international benchmarks in port productivity parameters".

This has also resulted in over 10 per cent growth in operational income, while operational profits have gone up by 16 per cent, he claimed.

Elaborating on various parameters, Diggikar said the Import Dwell Time has come down from 75.78 hours two year back to 33.36 hours, while the international benchmark is of 36 hours.

Likewise turnaround time has come down from 2.24 days to 1.77 days, were the benchmark is 2.2 days, he claimed.

"JNPT is also investing in an array of capacity expansion and connectivity infrastructure projects, including a fourth container terminal designed to double capacity to 10 million TEUs annually," he said.

"The port trust also aims to route 30 percent of its inbound traffic via DPD. This is expected to bring down export dwell time further shortened in coming months," Diggikar said.