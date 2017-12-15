ICICI Securities files IPO papers with SEBI, to offer up to 6.4 cr shares

ICICI Securities, the subsidiary of country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank, has filed draft red herring prospectus with capital market regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India.

The company will offer up to 6.4 crore equity shares for sale through IPO, reports CNBC-TV18.

The board of directors of the bank, on November 7, had approved the sale of a part of its shareholding in ICICI Securities in an initial public offering.

The private sector lender has been diluting its stake in various subsidiaries since last year. The bank, so far, reduced its stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company through IPOs in September 2016 and September 2017, respectively.

It has also planned to raise funds through its housing finance arm ICICI Home Finance.