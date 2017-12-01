App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 01, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are 5 key numbers from the latest GDP data

Data released on Thursday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the GST-induced supply shock may have eased considerably, helping a rebound in the broader economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian economy grew 6.3 percent in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7 percent in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after goods and services tax (GST) kicked in from July 1.

Data released on Thursday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the GST-induced supply shock may have eased considerably, helping a rebound in the broader economy.

Listed below are 5 key numbers from the GDP data released on Thursday.

  • Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.1 percent, mirroring greater production activity in factories, according to data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO). GVA growth had significantly fallen in the last few quarters, slipping to 5.6 percent in April-June.

  • The manufacturing sector grew 7 percent during the quarter-ended September from a 7.7 percent growth in the same period last year and 1.2 percent in April-June.

  • The mining sector grew 5.5 percent in July-September from (-) 0.7 percent in April-June. The contraction recorded by this sector last year and the previous quarter had weighed upon the overall GVA growth in those quarters.

  • While private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) grew at 6.5 percent, the lowest in the last eight quarters, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) increased to 4.7 percent from 1.6 percent in the previous quarter.

  • Farm sector output grew 1.7 percent in July-September from 4.1 percent in the same quarter of 2016-17 and 2.3 percent in April-June. The subdued farm sector output is also partly because of unfavourable base effect caused by a record high output in July-September 2017.

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.