App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 02, 2017 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto May sales disappoint, fall 10% to 3.14 lakh units

Bajaj Auto said 2-wheeler sales slipped 10 percent to 2.77 lakh units, with domestic business down 13 percent and exports down 5 percent YoY.

Bajaj Auto May sales disappoint, fall 10% to 3.14 lakh units

Moneycontrol News

Two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto disappointed the Street on Friday by reporting a 10 percent decline in total sales for the month of May.

The company sold 3.14 lakh units in May 2017 against 3.48 lakh units sold in same month last year, impacted by domestic as well as exports businesses.

Domestic sales during the month fell 15 percent to 1.74 lakh units while exports dropped 3 percent to 1.4 lakh units compared with same month last year.

Numbers were far lower than Nomura expectation of 3.45 lakh units for the month.

Bajaj Auto said 2-wheeler sales slipped 10 percent to 2.77 lakh units, with domestic business down 13 percent and exports down 5 percent YoY.

Total commercial vehicle sales during the month were down 9 percent at 36,641 units YoY, with domestic commercial vehicle sales down 28 percent at 17,524 units compared with same month last year. However, exports increased 20 percent compared with corresponding month of last year.

At 10:07 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 2,820.00, down Rs 20.75, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.