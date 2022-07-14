English
    We are building a company to outlast many others: Ronnie Screwvala of UpGrad on Bits to Billions

    Founded by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli, upGrad is one of India's leading unicorns in the higher education and upskilling space. Screwvala says he is building a company that will outlast several of its peers as startup “winter” deepens. On this episode of Bits to Billions, Screwvala and Kumar also speak about why upGrad will weather the edtech storm and how upskilling and higher education thrive in a bleak job market

