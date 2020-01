Recently, Moneycontrol carried a slideshow of countries that have the highest number of personnel in their militaries. Now, Global Firepower has released an index of the most powerful armed forces, with respect to number of weapons, diversity of weapons, natural resources, available industries, manpower and financial stability. The PowerIndex score is based 55 individual factors. Check out the most powerful militaries in the world. A perfect PowerIndex is 0.0000, according to Global Firepower. (Image: Reuters)