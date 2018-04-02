App
Apr 02, 2018 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World's most expensive, and cheapest countries for petrol - Where does India stand?

Petrol price hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 per litre in Delhi, which is the highest since September 14, 2014, when prices had touched Rs 76.06 per litre.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Oil prices have rapidly fluctuated over the past few years due to a supply glut and subsequent production cuts carried out by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The variations did have a major impact on fuel prices in most countries, but did you know where petrol prices were the highest? Here's a list of the countries where petrol is the cheapest, and most expensive. (Rates as of March 26, 2018 - Image: Reuters).
Oil prices have rapidly fluctuated over the past few years due to a supply glut and subsequent production cuts carried out by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The variations did have a major impact on fuel prices in most countries, but did you know where petrol prices were the highest? Here's a list of the countries where petrol is the cheapest, and most expensive. (Rates as of March 26, 2018 - Image: Reuters).
VENEZUELA: Believe it or not, but a litre of petrol in the South American country costs a paltry Rs 0.65. In India, it costs over a 100 times. | Image above shows a corporate logo of the state-owned oil company PDVSA at a gas station in capital Caracas. (Image: Reuters)
VENEZUELA: Believe it or not, but a litre of petrol in the South American country costs a paltry Rs 0.65. In India, it costs over a 100 times. | Image above shows a corporate logo of the state-owned oil company PDVSA at a gas station in capital Caracas. (Image: Reuters)
SUDAN: Rs 22.13 per litre | Young men work at a collection point for used oil in the capital Khartoum. (Image: Reuters)
SUDAN: Rs 22.13 per litre | Young men work at a collection point for used oil in the capital Khartoum. (Image: Reuters)
KUWAIT: Rs 22.78 per litre | A camel herder lets his camels graze at a housing project in Khairan, southern Kuwait. (Image: Reuters)
KUWAIT: Rs 22.78 per litre | A camel herder lets his camels graze at a housing project in Khairan, southern Kuwait. (Image: Reuters)
IRAN: Rs 23.43 per litre | A gas flare at an oil production platform is seen in the Soroush oil fields alongside an Iranian flag in Iran. (Image: Reuters)
IRAN: Rs 23.43 per litre | A gas flare at an oil production platform is seen in the Soroush oil fields alongside an Iranian flag in Iran. (Image: Reuters)
EGYPT: Rs 24.73 per litre | An employee fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in Cairo, Egypt. (Image: Reuters) | In the following countries, petrol prices are most expensive.
EGYPT: Rs 24.73 per litre | An employee fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in Cairo, Egypt. (Image: Reuters) | In the following countries, petrol prices are most expensive.
ITALY: Rs 123.67 per litre | The logo of Italian oil and gas group Eni is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Rome, Italy. (Image: Reuters)
ITALY: Rs 123.67 per litre | The logo of Italian oil and gas group Eni is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Rome, Italy. (Image: Reuters)
NORWAY: Rs 131.49 per litre | Norwegian oil company's Statoil headquarters in Fornebu, Norway. (Image: Reuters)
NORWAY: Rs 131.49 per litre | Norwegian oil company's Statoil headquarters in Fornebu, Norway. (Image: Reuters)
MONACO: Rs 132.14 per litre | A storage tank of Monaco's state run oil company looms over a freeway at the Enbridge Edmonton terminal in Edmonton, Monaco. (Image: Reuters)
MONACO: Rs 132.14 per litre | A storage tank of Monaco's state run oil company looms over a freeway at the Enbridge Edmonton terminal in Edmonton, Monaco. (Image: Reuters)
HONG KONG: Rs 134.09 | Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong. (Image: Reuters)
HONG KONG: Rs 134.09 | Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong. (Image: Reuters)
ICELAND: Rs 135.68 per litre | Visitors take pictures of the Svartsengi geothermal power plant near the Blue Lagoon hot springs outside the town of Grindavik. (Reuters)
ICELAND: Rs 135.68 per litre | Visitors take pictures of the Svartsengi geothermal power plant near the Blue Lagoon hot springs outside the town of Grindavik. (Reuters)
In neighbouring Pakistan, the cost of petrol is relatively much lower at Rs 49.47 per litre | Pictured here is the logo of Pakistan State Oil is seen at a petrol station in Peshawar. (Image: Reuters)
In neighbouring Pakistan, the cost of petrol is relatively much lower at Rs 49.47 per litre | Pictured here is the logo of Pakistan State Oil is seen at a petrol station in Peshawar. (Image: Reuters)
What about India? Petrol prices reached a 4-year high on April 1, 2018. In Delhi, petrol prices hit Rs 73.73 per litre, which is the highest since September 14, 2014, when prices had touched Rs 76.06 per litre. | An oil refinery of Essar Oil, which runs India's second biggest private sector refinery, is pictured in Vadinar in Gujarat, India. (Image: Reuters)
What about India? Petrol prices reached a 4-year high on April 1, 2018. In Delhi, petrol prices hit Rs 73.73 per litre, which is the highest since September 14, 2014, when prices had touched Rs 76.06 per litre. | An oil refinery of Essar Oil, which runs India's second biggest private sector refinery, is pictured in Vadinar in Gujarat, India. (Image: Reuters)

