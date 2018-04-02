World's most expensive, and cheapest countries for petrol - Where does India stand?

Oil prices have rapidly fluctuated over the past few years due to a supply glut and subsequent production cuts carried out by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The variations did have a major impact on fuel prices in most countries, but did you know where petrol prices were the highest? Here's a list of the countries where petrol is the cheapest, and most expensive. (Rates as of March 26, 2018 - Image: Reuters).