Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

World's longest sea bridge between China-Hong Kong to open on October 24

The 55-kilometer-long bridge, situated in the Lingdingyang waters of the Pearl River Estuary, will be the world's longest sea bridge

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters.
Image: Reuters.

The world's longest sea bridge Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will be thrown open for traffic on October 24, the authorities said on October 20.

The 55-kilometer-long bridge, situated in the Lingdingyang waters of the Pearl River Estuary, will be the world's longest sea bridge, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The construction of the multibillion-dollar bridge had begun in December 2009.

It will slash the travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai from three hours to just 30 minutes, further integrating the cities in the Pearl River Delta.

The bridge will be opened for traffic on October 24, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority said.

Earlier, lawmakers in Hong Kong warned that the bridge, which provides a direct link to Hong Kong International Airport, could bring extra traffic to Lantau Island, and cause congestion, South China Morning Post said in a report.

The Transport Department has already capped the number of permits for cross-border private cars at 5,000, it said.

A government-commissioned study from 2016 estimated that 29,100 vehicles would use the bridge daily, by 2030, which was 12 percent down from a report written in 2008.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 10:35 am

