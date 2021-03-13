English
World Bank's Deepak Mishra appointed as ICRIER director, chief executive

He will take over from Rajat Kathuria who has been the director & chief executive of ICRIER since September 1, 2012.

March 13, 2021 / 10:05 PM IST
World Bank HQ in New York (Source: Flickr - Shiny Things)

Deepak Mishra, practice manager in the World Bank's macroeconomics, trade, and investment global practice has been appointed as the next director and chief executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), the economic think tank said on Saturday. He will take over from Rajat Kathuria who has been the director & chief executive of ICRIER since September 1, 2012.

Mishra has held various positions at the World Bank, including co-director of the World Development Report 2016 (Digital Dividends), Country Economist for Ethiopia, Pakistan, Sudan and Vietnam, the ICRIER statement added. His research work has been published in various academic journals including the Journal of Development Economics, the Journal of International Economics and the Journal of Agriculture Economics.

Mishra has also served as the World Bank's Country economist for India, based in Delhi, from 2001-04, working closely with the government of India and with several state governments including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab. Prior to joining the World Bank, he worked at Tata Motors, Federal Reserve Board and University of Maryland.

Born in Odisha, Mishra received his MA (Economics) from Delhi School of Economics and Ph D (Economics) from the University of Maryland.
TAGS: #Deepak Mishra #ICRIER #World Bank
first published: Mar 13, 2021 10:05 pm

