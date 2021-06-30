World Asteroid Day 2021: All you need to know about the day and Tunguska Event

World Asteroid Day is observed globally every year on June 30. (Image: Wikipedia)

World Asteroid Day is observed globally every year on June 30. The day is observed to raise public awareness about the asteroid's hazardous effect and the measures that should be taken in case of a near-earth object threat.

The day is designated as the anniversary of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, which happened in 1908 by the United Nation General Assembly. Till date, Tunguska is the largest asteroid that affected the earth.

What is an Asteroid?

Small, rocky objects orbiting the Sun are known as Asteroids. It is found between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter and also known as leftover material of the Solar System. The size of pebbles to around 600 miles across is their size range. In our Solar System, there are several hundred thousand asteroids believed to exist.

History

In December 2016, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution A/RES/71/90 and declared June 30 as International Asteroid Day. On June 30, 1908, the day marks the anniversary of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, Russian Federation. On the basis of a proposal made by the Association of Space Explorers and the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), the General Assembly took the decision.

To educate common people about the impact of asteroids and meteors, on the day space agencies in several countries like ESA (European Space Agency), JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency), Roscosmos (Russia), ISRO (India), and NASA (USA) organize events.

Significance of World Asteroid Day

To protect earth from asteroid impacts, an organization named B612 works towards protecting the Earth. To make people understand that asteroids pose a risk to our planet and hence it should be discovered that is why the Asteroid Day is observed.

What is Tunguska event?

A massive explosion that occurred near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Yeniseysk Governorate (now Krasnoyarsk Krai), Russia, on the morning of June 30, 1908 is known as the Tunguska event. The explosion over the sparsely populated Eastern Siberian Taiga flattened an estimated 80 million trees over an area of 2,150 km(830 sq mi) of forest, and eyewitness reports suggest that at least three people may have died in the event.