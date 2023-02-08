WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

This aerial view shows rescuers searching for survivors amidst the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Harim in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 8, 2023, two days after a deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP

The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Turkey and Syria after Monday's devastating earthquake.

It will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Wednesday.

"The health needs are tremendous," said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria.