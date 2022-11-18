English
    White House still committed to tech antitrust bill

    The U.S. House of Representatives in September approved a bill that would strengthen state attorneys general in antitrust fights, one of several measures under consideration that would strengthen antitrust enforcers to rein in Big Tech.

    Reuters
    November 18, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST
    White House competition adviser Tim Wu said Thursday the Biden administration is still backing tech antitrust legislation that is before Congress as time runs short before lawmakers end work for the year.

    Wu said officials had a meeting Thursday with tech reform advocates. "The White House is committed to moving tech antitrust legislation," he wrote on Twitter.

    The U.S. House of Representatives in September approved a bill that would strengthen state attorneys general in antitrust fights, one of several measures under consideration that would strengthen antitrust enforcers to rein in Big Tech. Hopes are dimming that any will become law this year before Congress adjourns, lobbyists say.
