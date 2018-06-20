Water usage has reduced to pre-1970s levels in the US

Water usage in the US has reduced to its lowest level in the past 45 years. The reduction in water use level shows the ongoing efforts towards "efficient use of critical water resources." The reports suggest a 9 percent drop in water usage from 2010.

According to an official report by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), during 2015, 322 billion gallons of water was withdrawn per day (Bgal) for use in the United States. In comparison, about 354 Bgal/d of water was withdrawn in 2010, and it was the lowest figure since before the 1970s. According to Tim Petty, the assistant secretary for Water and Science at the Department of the Interior, "The downward trend in water use shows a continued effort towards efficient use of critical water resources, which is encouraging. Water is the one resource we cannot live without, and when it is used wisely, it helps to ensure there will be enough to sustain human needs, as well as ecological and environmental needs."

According to the report, just 12 states of the US accounted for more than 50 percent of the total withdrawals. California topped the list of withdrawal for all categories with almost 9 percent and the same amount of total freshwater withdrawals. Texas came in second in withdrawal for all categories with about 7 percent. Florida topped the chart for saline water withdrawal with 23 percent. And Texas and California together accounted for 59 percent of the total saline groundwater withdrawals in the United States, mostly for mining.

Jim Reily, USGS director said that "The USGS is committed to providing comprehensive reports of water use in the country to ensure that resource managers and decision-makers have the information they need to manage it well. These data are vital for understanding water budgets in the different climatic settings across the country."