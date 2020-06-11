App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US Senate panel authorizes $9.1 billion for 95 F-35 jets made by Lockheed

The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp. The Senate committee also authorized the US Air Force to modify six F-35s originally sold to Turkey.

Reuters

The US Senate Armed Services Committee said on Thursday it had authorized $9.1 billion to produce 95 F-35 aircraft in its version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual bill setting policy for the Department of Defense.

The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp. The Senate committee also authorized the US Air Force to modify six F-35s originally sold to Turkey.

The jets were never delivered to Turkish soil due to a disagreement over Ankara's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system the Pentagon said was "incompatible" with the stealthy F-35 jets.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #Business #F-35 aircraft #Lockheed Martin Corp #United States #World News

