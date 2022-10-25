US President Joe Biden hosts Diwali reception at White House attended by over 200 Indian Americans

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room of the White House in Washington, October 24, 2022. (Twitter)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden hosted a Diwali reception on Monday at the White House in the presence of Vice President Kamala Harris, the largest since the People's House started celebrating the festival during the George Bush administration.

More than 200 eminent Indian Americans attended the reception at the East Room, a venue which has witnessed some of the landmark events related to the India-US relationship, including the signing of the nuclear deal and the joint press conference by then-US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2008.



Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power to dispel darkness and bring light to the world.

It was my pleasure to celebrate this joyous occasion at the White House today. pic.twitter.com/ikgEhe9Uh4 — President Biden (@POTUS) October 25, 2022

"Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power to dispel darkness and bring light to the world. It was my pleasure to celebrate this joyous occasion at the White House today," Biden said in a tweet.

In addition to the sitarist Rishab Sharma's performance and the dance troupe The Sa Dance Company's show, the reception witnessed cultural events. Guests dressed in traditional Indian attire, such as sarees, lehengas and sherwanis, had Indian cuisine, according to a report by Times of India.

"The room is full at the East state dining room… This is a real celebration of what the Indian American community has achieved in the United States. It's a wonderful recognition by the President and by the White House to host all of us on Diwali. I feel very privileged to be here as an Indian American," said Atul Keshap, President of the US India Business Council.