App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

US admits flaws as UN human rights body set to debate racism

Andrew Bremberg, the US ambassador in Geneva, noted that President Donald Trump has condemned the actions of police officers linked to the May 25 death of George Floyd, and on Tuesday signed an executive order on police reform.

PTI

A US ambassador said on Wednesday that Washington “is committed to addressing its shortcomings, including racial discrimination,” and is being transparent about holding violators accountable — as the UN's top human rights body was taking up an urgent debate.

Andrew Bremberg, the US ambassador in Geneva, noted that President Donald Trump has condemned the actions of police officers linked to the May 25 death of George Floyd, and on Tuesday signed an executive order on police reform.

Floyd was a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

Close

“The United States recognizes and is committed to addressing its shortcomings, including racial discrimination, and injustices that stem from such discrimination, that persist in our society," Bremberg said.

related news

“Every democracy faces challenges — the difference is how we deal with them.” The executive order, Bremberg said in a statement, was “an example of how transparent and responsive our government leaders are in holding violators accountable for their actions and reforming our own system.”

The comments came as the Human Rights Council in Geneva, following a call championed by African nations, was set to take up an “urgent debate” on “racially inspired human rights violations, systematic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests.”

The UN-backed council, which counts 47 member states, was also discussing a draft resolution floated by the Africa Group that singles out the United States.

The text calls for a commission of inquiry — the rights body's most powerful tool to inspect rights violations — to look into “systemic racism” and abuses against “Africans and of people of African descent" in the US and beyond.

Such work would be carried out “with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice,” the text states.

Calling the US the world's “leading advocate” for human rights, Bremberg said: “We are not above scrutiny; however, any HRC (Human Rights Council) resolution on this topic that calls out countries by name should be inclusive, noting the many countries where racism is a problem."

“We call upon all governments to demonstrate the same level of transparency and accountability that the US and our democratic partners practice,” Bremberg said, making veiled references to Iran and China over their alleged shortcomings when it comes to human rights too.

He alluded to recent accusations of “concentration camps directed at an ethnic minority" and a policy of “systemic racial discrimination against African nationals during the COVID-19 crisis” — a reference to detention centers for China's Uighur minority and allegations of racial discrimination against blacks in China during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bremberg pointed to how “another member state brutally murders more than 1,500 peaceful protesters," in a reference to a crackdown against anti-government protesters in Iran in November. That figure is far in excess of the 304 people that Amnesty International estimated were killed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Andrew Bremberg #Donald Trump #George Floyd #UN Human Rights Council #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

Vistara in talks with Boeing to defer deliveries of Dreamliner planes

Vistara in talks with Boeing to defer deliveries of Dreamliner planes

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.