English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UNGA president says lack of ability to tackle Ukraine war reflects UNSC's 'dysfunctional' system, pitches for reforms

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST
    UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi (Image: ANI)

    UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi (Image: ANI)

    The "dysfunctional" system of the UN Security Council has been reflected in the "absurd" situation arising out of one of its permanent members attacking Ukraine and the global body's failure to address the crisis reinforces the urgent need for its reform, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi said on Monday.

    In an address at a think-tank, Korosi strongly pitched for reform of the UN Security Council to reflect the changing balance of global power and economic heft of various countries and criticised the slow process that was started around 17 years back to bring the changes.

    Separately, at a press conference, the UN diplomat, currently on a three-day visit to India, said New Delhi has done a lot to advance the US Security Council reform and was very active in all Ukraine related issues in both in the body as well as in the UN General Assembly.

    On Monday, Korosi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with an overall focus on pressing global issues including those related to the UN.