English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UK windfall tax: Dividend payers like Unilever, Voda Plc may be next

    With the country facing a record squeeze on living standards, public perception of companies that are believed to be over-earning is putting pressure on the government to intervene.

    Bloomberg
    May 27, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
    A worker operates equipment at the Diavik Diamond Mine, owned by Rio Tinto Plc. Photographer: Ben Nelms/Bloomberg

    A worker operates equipment at the Diavik Diamond Mine, owned by Rio Tinto Plc. Photographer: Ben Nelms/Bloomberg


    UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak just slapped a £5 billion ($6.3 billion) levy on energy companies to help fund support for Britons facing a cost-of-living crisis. Other big dividend payers, including miners and consumer-goods firms, could be next.


    With the country facing a record squeeze on living standards, public perception of companies that are believed to be over-earning is putting pressure on the government to intervene. Stocks in consumer-sensitive sectors such as food retail and telecoms could also be “vulnerable to increasing political interference,” according to Roger Jones, head of equities at London & Capital.


    “It’s possible that other sectors get targeted, given how much pressure the chancellor is under to help out struggling consumers,” said Alexandra Jackson, manager of the Rathbone UK Opportunities Fund. “Last year, the supermarkets were in the frame for a windfall tax because of perceived excess earnings during the pandemic. But the government will be keen to ensure an obvious pattern doesn’t emerge.”


    While imposing a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas producers, Boris Johnson’s government left the door open on applying a similar levy to power generators making “extraordinary profits.” That sent shares of Centrica Plc, SSE Plc and Drax Group Plc slumping on Thursday.


    Miners are again expected to make up a large chunk of FTSE 100 dividends this year, with Rio Tinto Plc forecast to be the single biggest paying stock in the index, according to data from AJ Bell. Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc are also expected to be among the top 10 payers, alongside British American Tobacco Plc, Unilever Plc and AstraZeneca Plc, the data show.

    Close

    Related stories


    To be sure, other market strategists believe paying high dividends alone won’t be enough to attract levies, with taxes likely to be focused on areas contributing to the surge in inflation to a 40-year high. “I don’t expect a Conservative chancellor to engage in more broad-based windfall taxation,” said James Athey, investment director at abrdn.


    Here’s a list of stocks expected to be the 10 biggest contributors to FTSE 100 dividends in 2023, according to Bloomberg data. Figures in parenthesis show the expected contribution as a percentage of the overall amount for the benchmark:


    • Shell Plc (8.5%); shares have surged 48% year-to-date

    • HSBC Holdings Plc (7.9%); stock +17% YTD

    • Rio Tinto (7.8%); shares +16% YTD

    • British American Tobacco (7.1%); stock +30% YTD

    • Unilever (5.3%); shares -12% YTD

    • AstraZeneca (5.0%); stock +22% YTD

    • BP Plc (4.8%); shares +32% YTD

    • Anglo American (3.4%); stock +26% YTD

    • GSK Plc (3.1%); shares +9.2% YTD

    • Vodafone Group Plc (2.8%); stock +17% YTD



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #UK windfall tax #Unilever #Voda #World News
    first published: May 27, 2022 02:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.