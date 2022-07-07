English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Boris Johnson agrees to resign, will stay UK PM until new leader elected

    "Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative Party leader today," BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File image: Reuters)

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File image: Reuters)

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday finally agreed to step down as Conservative Party leader, triggering a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier, according to reports from Downing Street.

    Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October.

    He is expected to formally announce his resignation later on Thursday. The move came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to go now.

    Nadhim Zahawi, the Iraqi-origin minister seen as a frontrunner to replace Johnson in 10 Downing Street, wrote a damning letter which openly questioned his boss' authority and demanded his exit.

    While not officially resigning from his new Cabinet post, the 55-year-old minister said the time was up for Johnson. "Prime minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now," he signs off.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #UK PM #World News
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 01:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.