UK PM Boris Johnson to challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over company's tax record

Concerns surrounding international corporate tax rates for tech giants will be high on the agenda during Boris Johnson's meeting with Jeff Bezos.

Reuters
September 20, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Image: Reuters/Lee Smith)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a face-to-face meeting will challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his company's tax record, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Concerns surrounding international corporate tax rates for tech giants will be high on the agenda during Johnson's meeting with Bezos, the newspaper said, citing British officials.
Tags: #Amazon #Boris Johnson #Jeff Bezos
