App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump called top officials 'losers, dopes and babies': Report

An excerpt from the book quoted in an article by The Post detail the incident which took place during a meeting in July 2017, which had been called by the president's national security team at the time in order to brief him on the US' role in the global order.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The latest on US President Donald Trump -- hurled insults at top officials in a meeting at the White House -- according to an excerpt from the book A Very Stable Genius by The Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig.

An excerpt from the book quoted in an article by The Post details the incident, which took place during a meeting in July 2017, which had been called by the president's national security team at the time in order to brief him on the US' role in the global order.

According to a Business Insider report, members of Trump's national security team, namely then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, all of whom left the posts since then, had concerns about his unawareness on certain key issues which were of significance from a diplomatic standpoint. They were hence trying to brief him on the same, when the president got annoyed and berated the officials.

Close

He reportedly called them "losers", "a bunch of dopes and babies" and launched a personal attack on the people present at the meeting, as per the BI report.

related news

Of all the people present at the meeting, only Tillerson interrupted the president when he started making a remark about how the US should start profiting monetarily from troops deployed overseas, as per the excerpt quoted in the report.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #Donald Trump #world

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.