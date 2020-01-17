Trump called top officials 'losers, dopes and babies': Report

The latest on US President Donald Trump -- hurled insults at top officials in a meeting at the White House -- according to an excerpt from the book A Very Stable Genius by The Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig.

An excerpt from the book quoted in an article by The Post details the incident, which took place during a meeting in July 2017, which had been called by the president's national security team at the time in order to brief him on the US' role in the global order.

According to a Business Insider report, members of Trump's national security team, namely then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, all of whom left the posts since then, had concerns about his unawareness on certain key issues which were of significance from a diplomatic standpoint. They were hence trying to brief him on the same, when the president got annoyed and berated the officials.

He reportedly called them "losers", "a bunch of dopes and babies" and launched a personal attack on the people present at the meeting, as per the BI report.