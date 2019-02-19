Toxic black snowfall in Siberia turns it into Gothic winter wonderland

The presence of soot and coal dust in the air has reportedly resulted in black snowfall in Russia’s Siberia. The black snow was first spotted at a coal mining region around Kemerovo area in southwest Siberia.



Black Snow Falls in Russia

Worried residents of a coalmining region in Siberia have been posting videos and photos today showing entire streets and districts covered in toxic black snow that critics say highlight a man-made ecological catastrophe. #metalertireland pic.twitter.com/8uriBjcMfW

— ☀Metalert Ireland☀ (@MetAlertIreland) February 15, 2019

At one glance it looked like the area just underwent a Gothic makeover. Shortly after, videos and photos of the same began being shared rapidly on social media, depicting how the jet-black flakes had transformed the landscape.

While the black snow made for an eerily beautiful spectacle of a winter wonderland, it served as an ugly reminder of how the coal mining industry can harm the environment and pose serious health hazards.

It also indicates that very little regulation exists in the coal mining industry, something that the green crusaders have been trying to highlight for long.

Vladimir Slivyak, a member of the Ecodefense environmental group, said in a report by The Guardian: “It’s harder to find white snow than black during winters."

He added: “There is a lot of coal dust in the air all the time. When snow falls, it just becomes visible. You can’t see it the rest of the year, but it is still there.”

Notably, there are several open coal pits in Kuznetsk Basin, the central point of Russia’s coal industry; activists say the pollutants emitted by them are impacting the health and wellbeing of the locals.

The life expectancy of the residents of the area is at least three-four years lesser than the national average. Additionally, the incidence of cancer, TB meningitis, and child cerebral palsy is also high among the 2.6 million inhabitants of the area.

Andrei Panov, Deputy Governor, Kuznetsk Basin, said the black snow may have originated from coal-burning factories, vehicles, or other unspecified businesses.

Interestingly, in December last year, Kemorovo officials were accused of painting the snow white to conceal the presence of soot and ash in it.

A video shared by Moscow Times showed a woman’s hands getting coated in white paint after she touched snow collected outside Mysky’s municipal recreation centre.

Following a huge public outcry over this, the head of the town apologised and directed concerned authorities to remove the paint.