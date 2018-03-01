App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Feb 28, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tesla in space may have carried largest load of bacteria from Earth: Scientists

NASA's Office of Planetary Protection makes sure that spacecraft planning to land on other planets are sterile, said researchers at Purdue University in the US. Much like an invasive species, organisms from Earth could thrive on another planet and wipe out native organisms, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk's red Tesla car, that recently shot into space as part of SpaceX's rocket test flight, may have carried the largest load of earthly bacteria to ever enter space, scientists say.

NASA's Office of Planetary Protection makes sure that spacecraft planning to land on other planets are sterile, said researchers at Purdue University in the US. Much like an invasive species, organisms from Earth could thrive on another planet and wipe out native organisms, they said.

"If there is an indigenous Mars biota, it is at risk of being contaminated by terrestrial life," said Jay Melosh, a professor at Purdue University. Melosh said the Office of Planetary Protection does not regulate spacecraft that plan to stay in orbit.

The car was sent into space as part of the payload for SpaceX's Falcon Heavy test flight on February 6. While rocket test flights usually have a dummy payload, SpaceX founder Musk sent up his personal Tesla Roadster instead.

related news

Since the Tesla was never intended to land, it was not cleaned before takeoff, Melosh said. "Even if they radiated the outside, the engine would be dirty," he said.

"Cars are not assembled clean. And even then, there is a big difference between clean and sterile," Melosh said. The Tesla could potentially land on Mars, although it is unlikely, according to Melosh.

The car is in an orbit that crosses Earth's and Mars', and it will probably end up striking Earth, but it could be millions of years before that happens, he said.

"The load of bacteria on the Tesla could be considered a biothreat, or a backup copy of life on Earth," said Alina Alexeenko, a professor at Purdue. Extreme temperatures, low pressure and unfiltered cosmic radiation make space an inhospitable environment for living organisms.

It does not always kill them, though - some bacteria go dormant in the vacuum of space and wake up again when conditions are right.

tags #Technology #Tesla #World News

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC