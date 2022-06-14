English
    Stagflation fears surge and ‘sentiment is dire’ in BofA survey

    Global profit expectations also dropped to 2008 levels, with BofA strategists noting that prior troughs in earnings expectations occurred during other major Wall Street crises, such as the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and the bursting of the dotcom bubble.

    June 14, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    A customer counts 100 U.S. dollar banknotes and 50 euro banknotes inside a foreign currency exchange bureau in the Beyoglu district of Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The global demand shock that followed the coronavirus pandemic is exposing a key vulnerability for Turkeys external finances, with stimulus at home worsening an imbalance between imports and exports while creating another pressure point for the lira.

    Investor fears of stagflation are at the highest since the 2008 financial crisis, while global growth optimism has sunk to a record low, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey.


    BofA’s survey, which included 266 participants with $747 billion under management in the week through June 10, ended before the US inflation data on Friday “shattered” hopes of the Federal Reserve pausing its aggressive cycle of rate hikes, according to strategists led by Michael Hartnett.


    “Wall Street sentiment is dire but no big low in stocks before big high in yields and inflation, and the latter requires uber-hawkish Fed hikes in June & July,” Hartnett wrote.


    The results -- including 73% of respondents expecting a weaker economy in the next 12 months, the lowest since the survey started in 1994 -- provide insight into fund manager allocations and sentiment right before the S&P 500 collapsed into a bear market on Monday as surging US inflation fueled fears of sharper Fed action.

    In terms of positioning, investors are long cash, US dollar, commodities, healthcare, resources, high quality and value stocks, while short positioning dominates bonds, European and emerging-market stocks, tech and consumer shares.

    Hawkish central banks was seen as the biggest tail risk to markets among investors, followed by global recession. Long oil and commodities was the most crowded trade.

    Tags: #BofA #stagflation #World News
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 02:34 pm
