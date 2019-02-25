App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stacey Cunningham: New York Stock Exchange's first female leader in 226 years

Cunningham first started at the NYSE as an intern in 1994 and she "loved the place right out of the gate".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The New York Stock Exchange has named Stacey Cunningham as its new head - the first female in the history of the 226-year-old exchange to hold the position.

She is currently NYSE's chief operating officer and will start working in her  new role from March 1. She succeeds Thomas Farley, who came to the NYSE in November 2013. Farley has announced he's leaving to lead a new special-purpose acquisition company.

Cunningham first started at the NYSE as an intern in 1994. She told The Wall Street Journal that she "loved the place right out of the gate" and now she's "excited to be running it".

Cunningham, 43, began her career at the exchange almost 24 years ago as an intern. When she had joined, there were close to 40 women at the exchange, against nearly 1,000 men.

related news

In various interviews, she acknowledged the influence of women who came into leadership roles before her. One of them was Muriel Siebert, who is considered to be a Wall Street legend, as she was the first woman to join the exchange as a trader in 1967.

"I was a woman trader on the floor, and I never thought about it – I never thought for a moment whether or not that could happen, and whether or not that was an opportunity available to me. And it's because Muriel paved the way. I think it's just really important to recognize that any time a woman pushes the boundaries and redefines the boundaries, she's redefining them for everyone else that follows her," she told WSJ.

(With inputs from AP)
First Published on May 22, 2018 04:17 am

tags #New York #NYSE #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.