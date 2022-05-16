English
    South Korea says it will spare no effort to help North Korea amid COVID outbreak

    "If North Korea responds (to our support), we will spare no medicines including COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and health personnel," said Yoon in a speech at the plenary session of the National Assembly.

    Reuters
    May 16, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday the country will spare no effort to help North Korea, as the isolated nation battles a COVID-19 outbreak, and reiterated he will remain open for humanitarian aid.

    Separately in the speech, Yoon also said he will discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden ways to strengthen cooperation on the global supply chain through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Biden is scheduled to visit the country this week.



    Reuters
    first published: May 16, 2022 08:07 am
